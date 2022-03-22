WEDNESDAY: SDOT, city councilmember @ HPAC

If you live/work/study in Highland Park, South Delridge, or Riverview, your community council, HPAC, meets at 7 pm Wednesday, online. Two major agenda items:

This month HPAC welcomes back SDOT staff with updates on Home Zone and Greenways work that has been progressing throughout the neighborhood. If you have followup questions regarding projects, or ideas for new protections needed to buffer any changes you have noted in the West Seattle Bridge Detour Route traffic, agency representatives will be on hand to speak with.

We also welcome back City Councilmember Lisa Herbold and team for further updates on planning for the proposed low-income housing at 16th SW and SW Holden, site of a former Seattle City Light substation. They have been working on clarifying concerns expressed by the community at their last visit.