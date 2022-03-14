UTILITY WORK: Planned outage next week for ~500 customers

If you’re on one of the orange-shaded blocks of Westwood, South Delridge, and White Center, you should have received a notice from Seattle Public Utilities about a planned overnight water outage next week for about 500 homes/businesses: 9 pm Tuesday, March 22nd, to 6 am the next morning, Wednesday, March 23rd. SPU says the outage is needed because “SPU crews will be testing the water main shut off valves and preparing for some hydrant and water main work that will occur in April.” If you didn’t receive a notice, here’s the one-sheet explaining what to do and what not to do before and during the outage.