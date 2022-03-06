UPDATE: West Seattle Water Taxi service interrupted by state-ferry threat investigation

12:26 PM: Just in from King County Water Taxi: “The West Seattle Water Taxi’s 12:30 pm departure from Downtown Seattle has been canceled. At this time, we do not know when service will resume. Apologies for the delay.” The alert doesn’t explain the cancellation/interruption – but Colman Dock is currently closed for investigation of a threat reportedly involving the Bainbridge state ferry. Updates to come.

12:32 PM: The threat investigation also has Bainbridge/Bremerton state-ferry service on hold.

(Added: Webcam image from WSF Bainbridge terminal area)

What’s described as an “active bomb threat” was apparently centered on the Bainbridge terminal; on the Seattle side, officers with K9s are checking a vessel from that route, M/V Tacoma, so that’s why Colman Dock is currently closed.

12:48 PM: Colman Dock has just reopened. Tracker shows the Water Taxi vessel Doc Maynard is still at Seacrest, so whenever it gets the all-clear, it’ll still have to cross the bay to get to the passengers waiting there.

1:11 PM: The Water Taxi has resumed service.