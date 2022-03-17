THE WHALE TRAIL: You’re invited to the first in-person gathering in 2 years

(Southern Resident orcas in Puget Sound, photographed by Mark Sears, NOAA Research Permit 21348)

One week from tonight, you’re invited to The Whale Trail‘s first in-person gathering since pre-pandemic days. Here’s the announcement:

After two years of hibernation, The Whale Trail is ready for a new season! Join us to welcome Spring with special guests Rachel Aronson (Quiet Sound), researcher Mark Sears, and Whale Trail Director Donna Sandstrom. Catch up on news about orcas and programs to protect them, and learn how you can help.

Rachel will introduce us to Quiet Sound, a new program to protect whales by reducing noise and disturbance from large vessel like tankers, container ships and ferries. Mark will share photos from recent field research, including encounters with southern resident orcas. Donna will recap news around The Whale Trail, including upcoming events to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Springer’s rescue!

Attendance is limited. Get tickets ahead of time here.

Masks are optional but recommended.

What: Whale Trail Spring Gathering 2022

When: Thursday, March 24, 7 PM (Doors open at 6:30)

Where: C&P Coffee Company, 5612 California Ave SW

Cost: $5

Advance tickets: bpt.me/5404648 (Brown Paper Tickets)

