SPORTS: Track-meet season about to start at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex

Thanks to meet announcer David Feinberg for sending the schedule for this season’s Metro League high-school track meets at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), which start tomorrow:

3/24 – regular meet

3/31 – regular meet

4/07 – regular meet

4/21 – regular meet

4/28 – regular meet

5/05 – regular meet

5/11 – league meet, preliminaries and some finals

5/13 – league meet, finals

5/18 – district meet, preliminaries and some finals

5/20 – district meet, finals All meets start mid-afternoon. We’re short-staffed again this season, so volunteers — preferably with some abilities to accurately time and/or measure — would likely be welcome.

If you’re interested in volunteering, he advises, “The best approach for volunteers would be to arrive at SWAC around 2:30 or so, go down to the track, and seek out Lorna” – that’s Lorna Considine, Chief Sealth International High School track/field coach, who is also serving as meet manager.