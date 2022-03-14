POLITICS: Longtime State Rep. Eileen Cody of West Seattle retiring: ‘I had a good run’

4 PM: After more than 27 years of representing West Seattle and the rest of the 34th Legislative District, State Rep. Eileen Cody is retiring. That’s according to an announcement from the 34th District Democrats, which notes in part:

… Eileen has chaired the House Health Care and Wellness Committee and tirelessly worked for improved patient safety, mental health parity, public health services and to restore the universal purchase of vaccines. She led the effort to implement the Affordable Care Act at the state level. Largely due to her work, our system has been a model for the rest of the country. She leaves big shoes to fill. We thank her for her service and will be planning a special event in her honor after the term ends.

Rep. Cody’s interest in health care goes beyond her legislative work; as noted in her official biography, she worked as a nurse for more than 40 years, until retiring three years ago. She was first elected to the 34th District’s State House Position 1 in 1994 and last won re-election, unopposed, in November 2020; what is now her final term will end after the elections this fall. We are seeking comment from Rep. Cody and will update if and when we hear back.

4:30 PM: Just talked with Rep. Cody. She says, “It’s time … I had a good run.” She’s hoping to spend time traveling with her husband. But she’ll be on the job until her term ends when her successor takes office next January. She says she knows of multiple potential candidates – none are showing on the state Public Disclosure Commission website yet – so it’s likely to be an “active summer” of campaigning.