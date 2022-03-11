Looking for a preschool? A Child Becomes open house on Sunday

If it’s almost preschool time for your child(ren), visit A Child Becomes Preschool (WSB sponsor) on Sunday. Here’s the invitation:

A Child Becomes Preschool would like to invite you to our upcoming Open House! No RSVP is required and children are welcome. Enjoy the opportunity to tour the classrooms and meet the teachers for next year. We’d love to have you drop by!

Sunday, March 13th

2:30 pm – 4:00 pm

4320 SW Hill Street

Admiral District – West Seattle

* No RSVP needed!

* Face masks required while inside the school

About Our School:

Founded in 1989, A Child Becomes Preschool offers three part-time educational programs for students ages 2 ½-5 years old. Each program is age appropriate and supports the developmental needs of the students. Our self-developed curriculum is rooted in building strong emotional intelligence and social and emotional skills.

• Caterpillar – ages 2½-3. Two day a week program.

• Butterfly – ages 3-4. Choice of 3 or 4 day a week program.

• Sunbeam – ages 4-5. Choice of 4 or 5 day a week program.

Registration:

Applications are being accepted now for the 2022-23 school year beginning in September! For additional information about our admissions process, please visit our website at achildbecomes.org