LIBRARIES: Seattle’s interim Chief Librarian gets the permanent job

Announced today by the Seattle Public Library: The system’s Board of Trustees has chosen Tom Fay as Chief Librarian. He’s been in the role on an interim basis since Marcellus Turner left a year ago. Before that, he spent five years as SPL’s director of library programs and services. Here’s the official news release. Fay was one of two finalists for the job. According to the detailed job listing, the “mid-range salary” for his new job is $203,700. The system he’ll be running has four branches in West Seattle – in Admiral, North Delridge, High Point, and Westwood.