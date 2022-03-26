West Seattle, Washington

27 Sunday

57℉

FOLLOWUP: Here’s what those ‘driver report card’ signs show for week 2

March 26, 2022 7:54 pm
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | West Seattle news

When we reported last week on the “driver report card” signs in High Point, SDOT told us that student interns would be out weekly observing, and that crews would update the signage on Fridays. So we went over his evening to see if that happened. Above is the proof – the sign at a marked crosswalk on SW Morgan west of Lanham shows a lower rate of drivers stopping for pedestrians this week, at least out of the 25-driver sample that SDOT said the interns were tasked with observing. (The other sign, further east on Sylvan Way at an unmarked crossing, shows 10 percent both for “last week” and “record.”) SDOT says these will be up for about six weeks as they get going on a two-year safety campaign; they’re scheduled to be used in more than 10 other as-yet-unidentified locations around the city too.

Share This

6 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Here's what those 'driver report card' signs show for week 2"

  • Jim P. March 26, 2022 (8:11 pm)
    Reply

    I’d rather they simply put up a sign reading “MUST stop for pedestrians in intersection at all times.”

  • trickycoolj March 27, 2022 (12:44 am)
    Reply

    It took 700+ days of bridge detour traffic on Morgan/Sylvan through High Point and we get a sign.  Cool. Very clear where we stand on the priority list of detour impacted neighborhoods. 

  • Jon Wright March 27, 2022 (1:22 am)
    Reply

    Surprised the percentages are as high as they are.

  • flimflam March 27, 2022 (6:21 am)
    Reply

    not sure i see the point of this – unless the signs can also enforce the law, what does this accomplish?

  • Bus March 27, 2022 (7:37 am)
    Reply

    I was worried the low percentages would encourage more “no one else is, so why should I” attitudes than “wow, this is a problem and I should pay attention” ones.  We need to just give up on asking nicely and have walk signals pop up spike strips at intersections.  

  • Jeepney March 27, 2022 (9:40 am)
    Reply

    I think report cards are a great idea.  Perhaps we could also use them to grade the performance of local government departments and the city council as well?  

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.