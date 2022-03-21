West Seattle, Washington

21 Monday

46℉

NEW SIGNS: SDOT starts citywide stop-for-pedestrians campaign with signage in West Seattle

March 21, 2022 11:55 am
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | Transportation | West Seattle news

(SDOT photo)

That’s one of the new signs SDOT has put up as part of a new safety campaign to remind drivers that they need to stop for people crossing the street. As explained here:

… (W)e began unveiling “driver report cards” signs at certain crosswalks to show the percentage of drivers who stop for people waiting to walk or roll across the street. This is the start of a larger $350,000 public-education campaign focused on the benefits of following the speed limit and making sure drivers understand that all intersections are crosswalks – and that state law requires them to stop for pedestrians and people in wheelchairs or other mobility assistive devices who are attempting to cross the street.

Per Washington State law, practically all intersections are legal pedestrian crossings, whether or not there is a painted crosswalk, unless a sign officially says that people are not allowed to cross the street in a certain location. That means drivers are legally required to stop for people crossing the street at nearly every intersection in Seattle and throughout the state.

Two of the first signs, including the one in the top photo, are in High Point, at 34th Ave SW and SW Morgan St (where there’s a painted crosswalk) and at Sylvan Way SW and SW Sylvan Heights Dr (an unpainted crossing). While the former has the 46 percent stop rate – as observed by a high-school-student volunteer, SDOT says – the latter has a 0% rate (out of 25 passing drivers). SDOT plans to use signs like these at 13 intersections around the city, for starters.

Share This

7 Replies to "NEW SIGNS: SDOT starts citywide stop-for-pedestrians campaign with signage in West Seattle"

  • Bill March 21, 2022 (12:14 pm)
    Reply

    Wow….  Do those numbers really update weekly?    They don’t appear to be electronic (from the photo) so I expect not.   Unless SDOT is paying somebody to stick new stickers on the signs each week. In any case, it sure is good to see somebody taking the ‘crosswalks at every intersection’ law seriously. 

    • WSB March 21, 2022 (1:10 pm)
      Reply

      As noted, they’re using “high school student volunteers.” I’m checking on the update frequency. These went up last Friday so we’ll see if there’s any change by oh, say, next Monday.

  • Tina March 21, 2022 (12:25 pm)
    Reply

    I crossed on 34th and Morgan on my bike yesterday.  First time riding that portion of Neighborhood Greenway.  I was pleasantly surprised drivers stopped for me.  Biking northbound, cars were already at a stop, southbound cars let me cross.  So thank you drivers who let me cross. 

  • Rocket March 21, 2022 (12:29 pm)
    Reply

    I love this. 

  • JM March 21, 2022 (12:38 pm)
    Reply

    Haha good luck with this! It’s a miracle when a car stops when your crossing at a marked cross walk. Yesterday we were practically mowed over  ( not the first time) by a car trying to drive through the red light by LA Fitness as pedestrians were crossing in both directions. The driver continued to try and keep driving until I literally screamed for them to stop as we were in the middle of the crosswalk and would have been hit. Drivers in this town don’t believe they should wait for school buses with flashing lights do you really think they’re going to now stop for pedestrians in unmarked crossings because it’s the law? Hopefully pedestrians continue to do due diligence because you can’t trust drivers to do the same!  

  • cjboffoli March 21, 2022 (12:39 pm)
    Reply

    It is going to take a lot more than signs to improve this issue. The crosswalk nearest my house (across California Ave. SW) already has several large, yellow warning signs of the presence of the crosswalk that does nothing to stop me almost getting run down by careless, selfish drivers just about every time I try to cross the street.

  • Jeepney March 21, 2022 (12:41 pm)
    Reply

    As an active pedestrian and cyclist, I welcome most safety improvements.   However, I have found that if I need to suddenly stop for a pedestrian at an unmarked crossing, the driver behind me invariably has to slam on their brakes due to inattentive driving.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.