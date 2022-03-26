West Seattle, Washington

COUNTDOWN: 7 weeks until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day returns

March 26, 2022 10:30 am
As announced here earlier this month, we’re bringing back West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day this year – first one since 2019! It’s now seven weeks away, on Saturday, May 14, 2022. It’s a day for simultaneous sales all around the peninsula; we will open registration on Monday, April 4th, and make a map/guide with locations and listings for all the registered sales. Pre-pandemic, this was an annual event dating back to 2005, on the second Saturday in May. When the original organizers stepped away in 2008, we took it over, reduced the fees, and have kept them the same ever since ($12 individual sale, $20 business/organization/school, $30 block sale of three or more sellers). The map/guide, in clickable/printable formats, will be ready a week in advance. The official WSCGSD hours on May 14th will be 9 am-3 pm as always, but as long as you cover that window, you’re welcome to start earlier and/or end later – you can mention the added hours in your listing in the guide. So watch here on WSB for the announcement and link when registration starts a week from Monday!

  • Mellow Kitty March 26, 2022 (10:51 am)
    I can’t wait! ❤️

  • Mj March 26, 2022 (2:02 pm)
    Also a good day to leave useable item’s on the curb with Free signs for the taking!

  • asking March 26, 2022 (3:01 pm)
    any place for folks in apts to sell their stuff? 

    • Buttercup March 26, 2022 (3:39 pm)
      I agree, need a table or two also.

      • Ferns March 26, 2022 (10:00 pm)
        In a pinch, try a sheet or blanket to lay items out on. Seen that done often. 

    • Mellow Kitty March 26, 2022 (4:12 pm)
      I live in an apartment and have garage sales. We typically have them on the the edges of the sidewalk. The landlord just has us call to get permission about two weeks before so he knows what’s going on. Talk to your landlord, maybe they have the same policy. 

  • Matthew March 26, 2022 (3:30 pm)
    Ditto, anyplace where apartment dwellers could rent/share a table for their stuff to sell?? Flea market?

    • WSB March 26, 2022 (3:37 pm)
      Every year, if someone organizes one (or more!) and registers it as a group sale, we are happy to include it in the guide. So far we haven’t heard of any, but it’s early. In the past, coffeehouse courtyards and school gyms have been among the group sites …

  • jissy March 26, 2022 (9:24 pm)
    Years and years ago when I participated in this event (prior to WSB even taking it over), there was a church on 35th Ave SW that “rented” out their parking lot spaces for the day for participants to join who didn’t have their own place to hold a sale.  I think in years past when I was a “customer” that was the case in the Hotwire parking lot?  As well as the one adjacent to it which belonged to WS Christian Church?    Maybe some will offer areas this year?

  • m March 27, 2022 (11:41 am)
    C&P held a group site several years ago. I don’t know whether they will be doing that this year or not.

