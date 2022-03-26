COUNTDOWN: 7 weeks until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day returns

As announced here earlier this month, we’re bringing back West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day this year – first one since 2019! It’s now seven weeks away, on Saturday, May 14, 2022. It’s a day for simultaneous sales all around the peninsula; we will open registration on Monday, April 4th, and make a map/guide with locations and listings for all the registered sales. Pre-pandemic, this was an annual event dating back to 2005, on the second Saturday in May. When the original organizers stepped away in 2008, we took it over, reduced the fees, and have kept them the same ever since ($12 individual sale, $20 business/organization/school, $30 block sale of three or more sellers). The map/guide, in clickable/printable formats, will be ready a week in advance. The official WSCGSD hours on May 14th will be 9 am-3 pm as always, but as long as you cover that window, you’re welcome to start earlier and/or end later – you can mention the added hours in your listing in the guide. So watch here on WSB for the announcement and link when registration starts a week from Monday!