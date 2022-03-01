Chat with your county councilmember, and what else is up for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Lincoln Park, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening in West Seattle today/tonight as we start the month that will bring the start of Daylight Saving Time and spring:

MARDI GRAS #1: Here’s where to celebrate in West Seattle with food and/or beverages today/tonight.

CITY COUNCIL: Their weekly meeting is at 2 pm, online, with items including another delay in the heating-oil tax. The agenda explains how to comment; Seattle Channel is where to watch.

DEMONSTRATION FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: 4:30-6 pm at 16th/Holden, Scott leads the weekly demonstration for racial justice. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

CHAT WITH YOUR COUNTY COUNCILMEMBER: If you’re not watching the State of the Union at 6 pm – or maybe even if you are (multitasking!) – you can join a live online “town hall” with our area’s King County Councilmember Joe McDermott. Go here to get the participation link/number.

TAE KWON DO: Also at 6 pm – first class of the month is tonight:

The West Seattle Tae Kwon Do Club is offering in-person classes at High Point Community Center in March. Adults (18 and older) can sign up to learn Tae Kwon Do, a Korean martial art known for its fast sparring techniques, dynamic forms, and strong kicks. Classes cost only $40/month and meet Tuesdays and Thursdays 6:00-7:30 pm and Saturdays 9:30-11:30 am. The first class for March is on Tuesday, March 1 from 6:00-7:30 pm. We will be wearing face masks and will be appropriately distanced for safety. New students can join at any time and beginners are definitely welcome! Check out our website at westseattle.choitkd.org, email westseattletkd@gmail.com for questions, or call 206-684-7422 for registration information.

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: And one more 6 pm opportunity – Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

MARDI GRAS #2: It’s the theme for tonight’s online meeting of West Seattle Toastmasters 832 – see the (fun) agenda here. To get the participation link, email wstoastmasters832@gmail.com.

TRIVIA X 2: Two venues to play tonight – 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

There’s more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, email us the info at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!