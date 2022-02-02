What’s up for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of February’s first Wednesday:

PANDEMIC BRIEFING: About to get under way (10 am), state health officials talk about the status of the pandemic and answer media questions – watch the livestream here.

FOOD FUNDRAISER: Chef Gino Williamson is back at 5441 Delridge Way SW, 11 am-7 pm, cooking and selling food to continue raising money to open a restaurant nearby.

TRANSFORMATIONAL PSYCHIATRY NW OPEN HOUSE: 4:30-7:30 pm, you’re invited to visit the Jefferson Square offices of Transformational Psychiatry NW (WSB sponsor), suites 550-551 in the office building.

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: 7 pm online, the community coalition for West Seattle and South Park meets. All welcome. Our calendar listing has details on how to participate.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)