What’s up for the rest of your West Seattle Monday

(Reader photo – thank you!)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

LAST-MINUTE VALENTINE SHOPPING: If you still need to get a gift for your Valentine, two West Seattle shops that are usually closed on Mondays are open today just for you. Wyatt’s Jewelers (Westwood Village; WSB sponsor) is open until 6 pm; Alair (3270 California SW) is open until 3 pm.

CITY COUNCIL’S WEEKLY BRIEFING: 2 pm, councilmembers brief each other and the public on what they’re up to and what’s coming up this week. Staffers will also give the weekly update on how the city’s State Legislature priorities are doing. Watch live at seattlechannel.org.

DISCOVER SEATTLE COLLEGES: 5:30-6:30 pm tonight, online, learn about health and medical studies at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) and its sibling Seattle Colleges. Go here to get the link.

TRIVIA X 3: Here are tonight’s three options – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Something for our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!