West Seattle, Washington

17 Thursday

44℉

WEST SEATTLE SCENE: ‘Full Snow Moon’ rises

February 16, 2022 7:14 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Skies Over West Seattle | West Seattle news

A semi-rare treat – a wintertime full moon NOT hidden by clouds. Tonight, it’s the Full Snow Moon. Above, Jan Pendergrass caught the moonrise from Harbor Avenue; below, a different view from Jerry Simmons:

Moonset will be just after 8 am Friday.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE SCENE: 'Full Snow Moon' rises"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.