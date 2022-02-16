WEST SEATTLE SCENE: ‘Full Snow Moon’ rises

A semi-rare treat – a wintertime full moon NOT hidden by clouds. Tonight, it’s the Full Snow Moon. Above, Jan Pendergrass caught the moonrise from Harbor Avenue; below, a different view from Jerry Simmons:
Moonset will be just after 8 am Friday.
