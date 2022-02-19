WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 11 notes

(Sea lion off Lincoln Park, photographed by Vince Marx)

Welcome to the weekend!

TRAFFIC ALERT: SDOT work announced for today:

At the Highland Park Way SW and West Marginal Way SW intersection, we’ll be working to replace the signal cabinet, which houses the signal control equipment at the intersection. During this work, we’ll need to turn off the signal for a period of time. We’ll have someone directing traffic at the intersection to make sure traffic is moving efficiently during this work. We’ll start as early as 5 am and expect to be done by 1 pm on Saturday.

(Check the camera for that intersection here.)

NEW BUS STOPS: Heading to or from the south end of downtown? Two new bus stops open today, near Alaskan Way/Jackson, as we reported Friday.

FREE WEEKLY WRITERS’ GROUP: New participants welcome. 10:30 am – go here to register and to get the meeting address. More details are in our calendar listing.

VACCINATION POP-UP AT THE Y: Noon-4 pm, get vaccinated or boosted at the West Seattle YMCA (3622 SW Snoqualmie; WSB sponsor)

WINE TIME: Viscon Cellars‘ (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) tasting room is open 1-6 pm, for tasting or by-the-glass/by-the-bottle wine.

BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: The West Seattle HS girls play their next district-playoffs game at 1:15 pm at Bellevue College (3000 Landerholm Cir SE, Bellevue), vs. Lake Washington.

OPEN MIC: Go perform at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 6 pm!

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: 7 pm, Dan Lundin with Steve Heggem at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 7 pm, Asterhouse, Apology Wars, Cashing In Karma will rock you. Tickets here. All ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA’: The world-premiere play at ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) is in its final weekend – next performance at 7:30 tonight. Read about it here; buy your tickets here.

WEST SEATTLE DRAG SHOW: With Dolly Madison, at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 9 pm.

Are we missing anything? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!