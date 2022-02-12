CORONAVIRUS: Pop-up vaccination clinic at West Seattle YMCA next Saturday

Though the city is making plans to close its ongoing vaccination clinics in a few weeks (as reported here Friday), Seattle/King County Public Health will continue to partner with community organizations for pop-up clinics. And we have word today of one set for next Saturday, February 19th, at the West Seattle YMCA (3622 SW Snoqualmie; WSB sponsor). You can make an appointment now (limited walk-in spots are expected that day) by going here – everyone welcome, not just Y members, for first/second shots or boosters. Next Saturday’s pop-up is set for noon-4 pm; here’s the flyer.