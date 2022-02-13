WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Ford van; items dumped in street

Two reader reports:
VAN STOLEN OVERNIGHT: From Chris:
My white 2007 Ford E350 passenger van was stolen off the street in the 9200 block of 36th Ave SW, sometime between 11 pm last night and 8 am this morning. License number is WA-B34733L. SPD incident report is 22-37516.
Call 911 if you find it.
DUMPED-AND-LIKELY-STOLEN ITEMS: The photo and report are from Ray:
while walking my dog, I saw this pile of belongings at the corner of 17th and Elmgrove in Highland Park. Seems to be some camping supplies in the backpack. The belongings were moved to the side.
| 0 COMMENTS