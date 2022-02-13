WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Ford van; items dumped in street

Two reader reports:

VAN STOLEN OVERNIGHT: From Chris:

My white 2007 Ford E350 passenger van was stolen off the street in the 9200 block of 36th Ave SW, sometime between 11 pm last night and 8 am this morning. License number is WA-B34733L. SPD incident report is 22-37516.

Call 911 if you find it.

DUMPED-AND-LIKELY-STOLEN ITEMS: The photo and report are from Ray: