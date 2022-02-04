WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Attempted luring; mystery stabbing

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes so far today:

ATTEMPTED LURING: The report is from Lynn:

I’ve been alerted that while my son was at the Whale Tail playground near Alki yesterday afternoon, a strange man beckoned to him and a three-year-old to “come over here”. My son ignored him and walked away toward his group of school friends and informed his teacher about it. I just want other parents to be on alert about this.

Lynn didn’t have a description, yet.

MYSTERY STABBING: From a preliminary police summary – a 911 call at 1 am today reported “a man in the road with red marks on his back” in the 3000 block of SW Avalon Way, but police didn’t find anyone. Half an hour later, the man called the AMR ambulance service to say he’d been stabbed. Officers went back and found him at the 35th/Avalon 7-11. The summary continues:

The victim shared no specific details that could assist in the investigation, location of scene, or suspect description. (He) had several small puncture wounds on his back.

SFD was called; they took him to the hospital for evaluation.