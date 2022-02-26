UPDATE: Vessel-fire response on Harbor Island

11:05 AM: If you’re hearing the sirens and/or seeing the responding units – Seattle Fire had a big response headed to Harbor Island for what dispatch describes as an engine-room fire aboard a 150′ Navy vessel. But it’s reported to be out so units are being put on standby.

11:09 AM: Firefighters on scene say this involves the littoral-combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords, whose namesake visited it at Vigor last November; the ship’s been there since June.

11:16 AM: Dispatch has been told that SFD has confirmed the fire’s out, so most of the response is being canceled.