UPDATE: Spillover backups, bus reroutes after Harbor Island collision

12:54 PM: A collision earlier this morning on Harbor Island, at 16th/Klickitat, hasn’t been cleared yet, and now the resulting blockage is affecting the westbound low bridge and westbound Spokane Street Viaduct, according to an SDOT alert and a texter.

1 PM: Metro just sent an alert that it’s routing westbound buses off the low bridge as a result.

1:32 PM: Metro says it’s resumed regular bus routing. As for the rest of the backup, though, cameras show westbound traffic sluggish all the way to the east end of the Spokane Street Viaduct.

1:46 PM: Per scanner, all involved lanes are open but it’ll take a while for the backup to clear.