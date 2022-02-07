Remembering Georgia L. (Petersen) Koenig, 1945-2021

Family and friends are remembering Georgia Koenig, a former resident of West Seattle, and sharing this remembrance:

Georgia L. (Petersen) Koenig

February 26, 1945 – December 21, 2021

Beloved wife, mother, aunt, and friend, Georgia left us on December 21. She was greeted in heaven by her parents, in-laws, and sister.

The third daughter of George Martin and Eva Elaine Petersen (Marshall), Georgia was born in Seattle. She lived in Kalispell, Montana, then moved to St. Maries, Idaho, and back to Seattle all before the age of 5. Georgia spent the rest of her life in Washington State.

In 1966 she married the love of her life, Robert P. Koenig, and they raised two children, Susan and Robert.

She was a homemaker and community leader, devoting much her time outside the home to volunteerism, serving as school nurse, library assistant, and Camp Fire leader and Area Director.

Georgia excelled at whatever she put her mind to and had many talents. She loved handwork, crafting, and gardening, and was a voracious reader. She enjoyed card games and puzzles. She was an avid fisher. If the fish didn’t bite, it was always because the boat driver didn’t drive right.

Georgia is predeceased by her sister, Bethyl (Beth) Miller. Georgia, the wild card, had a “full house” and is survived by three Roberts and two Susans: her husband of nearly 56 years, Rob; her daughter, Susan, and son-in-law, Bob Gallagher; and her son, Rob Koenig Jr., and daughter-in-law,Susan (Suzi). In addition, she leaves behind her sister, Adina Waterbury of Vancouver, Washington, six nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

There is a deep hole in our hearts, and she is dearly missed.