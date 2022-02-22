Memorial planned Thursday for Colleen M. Doyle, 1945-2022

Family and friends will gather Thursday to remember Colleen Mary Doyle. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with her community:

Colleen Mary Doyle passed away peacefully at her home on February 15, 2022 with her family by her side.

Colleen was born on April 29th 1945 in Seattle and was the middle of three children. She lived her entire life in Seattle, where she attended Holy Rosary School, met her husband Thomas Walior, and where they raised their four children, Daimon, Joe, Shannon, and Erin.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Walior.

She is survived by her sons Daimon (Olympia, WA), Joe (Seattle), Shannon (Seattle), and her daughter Erin (Seattle).

Five grandchildren: Katie, Danny, Sam, Josh, and Mira. Also, one great-grandchild, Delilah Lou.

She was a part of many stewardships in her parish of Holy Rosary in the last decade of her life. Colleen was a devoted and beloved wife and mother and will be terribly missed by her entire family and anyone who had the opportunity to call her friend.

Funeral will be Thursday, February 24th, 10:30 am, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 4210 SW Genesee St.