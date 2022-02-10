HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk

5:26 PM: The February West Seattle Art Walk has begun, all over the peninsula!

We start at Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor), where artist Erik Railton is on hand until 7 pm. Click proprietor John Smersh says, “Acrylic on canvas paintings, prints, and tote bags! Yes, that West Seattle piece is a framed original; a print is available as well.” See the venue list/map and other notes in our daily preview. More to come!

5:45 PM: During tonight’s Art Walk, if you’re in The Junction, you’re invited to the Galentine’s party at Lika Love/In The Heart:

At center in our photo is Mallika Siddiq, proprietor of the boutique and speakeasy at 4547 California SW. Visit until 9 pm to shop, sip, snack, socialize!