West Seattle Art Walk, Muse Fest mini-concerts, bridge briefing, more for your Thursday

It’s the second Thursday – so that means a big night tonight!

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK, PRE-VALENTINE EDITION: Tonight, “5 pm until late,” it’s the pre-Valentine’s Day West Seattle Art Walk. Above is this month’s list of venues, both places you’ll find art and/or artist receptions and/or food and drink specials. With Valentine’s Day just four days away, you’ll also find romantic gift possibilities – for example, Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is offering chocolate and wine pairings (and art too, with Priyanka Parmanand there, 4-8 pm). See other artist/venue highlights on the WS Art Walk website.

MUSE FEST – THE POWER OF WOMEN’S VOICES: Tonight’s the night for this series of mini-concerts during the Art Walk! Most are 6 pm-7:45 pm, with one slated for 7 pm-8:30 pm. Musicians and venues/locations are all listed here. All free!

GALENTINE’S PARTY: While you’re in The Junction, visit Lika Love Boutique and In The Heart for this celebration – shopping, sipping, more, 6-9 pm.

AFTER-ART-WALK HAPPY HOUR: Meet Admiral neighbors at West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW) for free drinks/snacks 8-9 pm and talk about what’s happening in the neighborhood!

Also happening in West Seattle today/tonight:

UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: Patrice Lewis from We Speak Medicare (WSB sponsor) has a free presentation at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) 1-2 pm – details in our calendar listing.

CAREER INFO FOR TEENS/YOUNG ADULTS: The spring Job Launch event is online, 3-4:30 pm, with info about cosmetology/barber careers this time, aimed at 16-to-24-year-olds. Our calendar listing has info on how to participate.

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE BRIEFING: For the first time in two months, the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force meets, online at 4 pm, open to public viewing (here’s the livestream link; here’s the agenda). One big topic will be yesterday’s news that the concrete-drivers strike might push back the projected “midyear” completion date for repairs.

DISCOVER SEATTLE COLLEGES: 5:30-6:30 pm tonight, online, learn about education and human-services studies at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) and its sibling Seattle Colleges. Go here to get the link.

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: Carol-Ann Thornton returns to the speaker series, 6 pm online, with a presentation titled “Privilege and Entitlement Versus Healing and Restoration?: Exploring a Slice of West Seattle History and Beyond.” Our preview has info on how to watch/listen.

‘MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA’: The world-premiere play at ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) starts its third week at 7:30 tonight. Read more about it here; buy your tickets here.

There’s more on our calendar!