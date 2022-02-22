FOLLOWUP: Why the Roxbury spill took all day to clean up

(Photo courtesy Shirlee – cleanup trucks on Roxbury Monday)

As reported here yesterday, eastbound SW Roxbury was shut down between 8th and Olson for about eight hours on Monday after some kind of spill toward the end of the corridor. We followed up today to ask what they’d found out and why it took so long. Via SDOT, Seattle Public Utilities, and King County Road Services, here’s what we found out: The spill stretched across half a mile of the eastbound side of the street and was determined to be motor oil. The cleanup took so long because “of the extent of the spill, the number of drainage structures affected, precautions needed to work safely in the ROW, and the time it took for emergency cleaning contractors to arrive.” SDOT used “granular absorbents and sand,” subsequently removed by a sweeper truck, to clean the road, while SPU “coordinated emergency storm drain cleaning of 10 storm drain structures that were affected.” Investigators don’t know how it happened or who’s responsible.