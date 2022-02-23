FOLLOWUP: More Lowman Beach shore-restoration progress

Thanks to Mike Munson for the latest look at progress on the Lowman Beach Park shore-restoration project. What you’re seeing above is the small section of seawall that’s been replaced rather than removed at the north edge of the park. Today was the scheduled end of the latest extension of the timeframe for nighttime work, so we asked Seattle Parks for a status report. Here’s the response from spokesperson Karen O’Connor:

Today was the last date for night work with the Noise Variance Permit. The contractor (was expected to) work until 7 PM at the latest and there will not be an extension of the night work Noise Variance Permit. We have the in-water work window extended to 2/28, Monday of next week. This allows the contractor to work below high water line. All the work will be done during the daytime. In terms of project update, the contractor has completed the seawall installation. Some beach grading will need to be completed this week to backfill around the seawall. The Contractor is on track of completing in-water work before the 2/28 deadline. They will finish the Pelly Creek section early next week, which is above high tide line, and lawn restoration and landscape will occur in the coming weeks.

When complete, the project will have removed the old crumbling seawall and restored that section of the shore, as was done years ago with the south shore of the park. The old tennis court has been removed and will not be replaced; while Seattle Parks has said it would consider the idea of a smaller sport court, such as pickleball, elsewhere in the park, it would have to be community-funded, and no campaign for that has surfaced so far.