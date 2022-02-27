CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: ‘Forgot my cigarettes’ car-theft suspect charged

Another West Seattle Crime Watch followup: Four weeks ago, we reported on the arrest of a man who tried to deny he was involved with a stolen car – until he told police he needed to get his cigarettes out of it. At the time, we weren’t able to get the 29-year-old suspect’s name, so we couldn’t track the case. But today we learned from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office that they filed two felony charges against the suspect, Jordan W. George. He is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful gun possession. As we mentioned in our previous report, police found a gun inside the car; the gun, like the car, turned out to be stolen. George is not allowed to be in possession of firearms, because he has felony convictions – five in the past 13 years, including robbery, burglary, and auto theft. He remains in jail, bail set at $15,000, and is to be arraigned tomorrow.