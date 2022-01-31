WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car hit by gunfire; store robbed; stolen car found

Three incidents in West Seattle Crime Watch, all from SPD summaries:

SOUTH DELRIDGE GUNFIRE: 911 callers reported hearing what sounded like gunfire around Delridge and Trenton at 1:17 am. Moments later, someone called 911 to say bullets had hit his vehicle as he was turning onto Trenton from Delridge. No injuries, but police found evidence, including three bullet holes in the rear of the victim’s vehicle. He thought a “dark-colored vehicle” might have been involved.

ANOTHER 7-11 ROBBERY: For the second time in three days, a West Seattle 7-11 was held up. This time it happened at the 35th/Barton store, just before 5 am Sunday. Before the robbery, the clerk told police, the robber was in the parking lot, handling his handgun. Then he came into the store and said he wanted beer and a hot dog. The clerk said it was too early to sell alcohol. Eventually the man grabbed a hot dog while continuing to display his gun and left the store with it.

STOLEN CAR RECOVERED: Police say this started at 2:42 pm Friday, when “officers observed a suspicious vehicle with subjects loading up copper in the area of 29th SW / SW Brandon.” They determined it was a stolen car, but it left the area before they could take action. Later, the summary says, “Officers located the vehicle at a West Seattle recycle center and detained the driver as he exited the business. The driver denied any knowledge of the vehicle, but then asked to retrieve his cigarettes from inside the stolen vehicle …” Officers identified him as the same person they saw driving it from 29th/Brandon, and arrested him. Since the owner of the stolen car had given consent to search it (something you’re asked when reporting vehicle theft), they searched it and found stolen items inside – including a handgun and construction tools. The suspect was booked into the King County Jail.