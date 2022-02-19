BIZNOTE: West Seattle’s newest neon

(WSB photo)

Thanks to Meagan for sending the tip that the Benbow Room‘s sign is up at 4210 SW Admiral Way. It’s been seven months since we broke the news that West Seattle restaurant/bar entrepreneur Mark Fuller (Ma’ono, Supreme, New Luck Toy) was taking over the space and reviving its historic identity. Besides the sign, the liquor-license application also suggests the Benbow is approaching opening time; we have an inquiry out to find out its status (and also who created the sign!).