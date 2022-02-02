BIZNOTE: ‘The Lindas’ join forces for the future of West Seattle Junction boutique Carmilia’s

(Photo courtesy Carmilia’s – L-R, Linda Walsh and Linda Sabee)

Almost nine years ago, we sat down for a chat with those two entrepreneurs – “The Lindas” – for a chat about being small independent retailers. Since then, Linda Sabee‘s boutique Carmilia’s has continued in its longtime home at 4528 California SW; Linda Walsh has long since moved her boutique Clementines to Pioneer Square. But today “The Lindas” are announcing a new West Seattle collaboration: Walsh is the new owner of Carmilia’s; Sabee will remain as buyer and support for events/customer connections. Their announcement says Walsh will be “adding her touch to Carmilia’s while keeping the same brands and styles that has made it a neighborhood treasure since 2002.” Walsh says the Pioneer Square home of Clementines – best known for shoes – has a “major rebranding” ahead but in the meantime the Carmilia’s collaboration has her “returning to the West Seattle neighborhood to partner with Sabee, her longtime fashionista friend.” As the new Carmilia’s partnership ramps up this month, they’re looking ahead to “doing events in the Spring to show off their spring goods and new partnership.” You can get word of those by subscribing to the Carmilia’s email list if you’re not already on it – shopcarmilias@gmail.com.

(P.S. If you’re not into in-person shopping, note that you can shop Carmilia’s online – Sabee gained citywide fame for that pandemic adaptation.)