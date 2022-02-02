BIZNOTE: Sunfish is open again on Alki

Thanks to Tom Trulin for the tip and photo! Sunfish has reopened on Alki after an extended hiatus, usually an annual tradition for the fish-n-chips-and-more restaurant. Haven’t been there before? 2800 Alki SW.
West Seattle, Washington
03 Thursday
Thanks to Tom Trulin for the tip and photo! Sunfish has reopened on Alki after an extended hiatus, usually an annual tradition for the fish-n-chips-and-more restaurant. Haven’t been there before? 2800 Alki SW.
Welcome back, Sunfish. Your return means spring and summer are that much closer.
Already had my fish kebab, yum!! 😋
here comes the sun doo doo doo doo
| 3 COMMENTS