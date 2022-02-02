West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Sunfish is open again on Alki

February 2, 2022 4:15 pm
Thanks to Tom Trulin for the tip and photo! Sunfish has reopened on Alki after an extended hiatus, usually an annual tradition for the fish-n-chips-and-more restaurant. Haven’t been there before? 2800 Alki SW.

3 Replies to "BIZNOTE: Sunfish is open again on Alki"

  • onion February 2, 2022 (4:19 pm)
    Welcome back, Sunfish. Your return means spring and summer are that much closer.

  • Alki Local February 2, 2022 (4:34 pm)
    Already had my fish kebab, yum!! 😋

  • badmamajama February 2, 2022 (4:43 pm)
    here comes the sun doo doo doo doo

