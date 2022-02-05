BIZNOTE: Fleurt Collective reopens after refresh

(WSB photos)

Sam and Keonii, the mother-daughter team who run Fleurt Collective (4536 California SW), welcome you back to their Junction shop starting today! As mentioned in our daily preview, today is grand-reopening day after weeks of remodel/refresh work:

Right now, as you might expect, Fleurt is in full-on Valentine mode. But you’ll find year-round faves too:

They’re reopening with new hours.

You can visit Fleurt – which has been in The Junction for almost 12 years – 11 am-4 pm Saturdays and Sundays, noon-5 pm Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. They’re closed Mondays and Tuesdays.