YOU CAN HELP: Lincoln Park forest restoration for MLK Day of Service

Looking for a way to volunteer on Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, one week from Monday? The West Seattle High School Green Team, Friends of Lincoln Park, YMCA, and Green Seattle Partnership invite you to a youth-led urban-restoration event at Lincoln Park, 10 am-1 pm on Monday, January 15th. All are welcome – they’ll be meeting near the north map kiosk by Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Rose. Here’s the flyer with the QR code for registration, and contact information if you have questions.