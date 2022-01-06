West Seattle, Washington

YOU CAN HELP: Lincoln Park forest restoration for MLK Day of Service

January 6, 2022 10:04 am
Looking for a way to volunteer on Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, one week from Monday? The West Seattle High School Green Team, Friends of Lincoln Park, YMCA, and Green Seattle Partnership invite you to a youth-led urban-restoration event at Lincoln Park, 10 am-1 pm on Monday, January 15th. All are welcome – they’ll be meeting near the north map kiosk by Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Rose. Here’s the flyer with the QR code for registration, and contact information if you have questions.

  • nwpolitico January 6, 2022 (10:41 am)
    The linked flyer appears to be about Stay Healthy Streets. Please update the link when able, and thanks for the heads up about the event!

    • WSB January 6, 2022 (11:09 am)
      Fixed.

