YOU CAN HELP: Camp Fire candy (and coffee) time!

From the North Delridge-headquartered Camp Fire Central Puget Sound:

Camp Fire Candy Fundraiser Going on Now

Every year around this time, youth from Camp Fire Central Puget Sound can be found in the doorways of grocery stores selling candy and raising funds for their groups. This year, they will mostly be found selling through virtual storefronts on the Camp Fire website! To purchase some delectable candy and coffee, please head to our Gallery of Groups web page now through February 21st and choose a youth seller to support. Thank you!