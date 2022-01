Thanks for the photos! Another “king tide” high tide this morning just after 8 am … just under 13 feet officially, with tomorrow’s high tide only a bit lower, just before 9 am. The National Weather Service has a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for 8 am-noon tomorrow – but is only expecting “minor” flooding, like the Alki-seawall slopover that the photos show:

All this at the start of a day that also has set a rainfall record – an inch and a half through about 6 pm.