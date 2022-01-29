WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 10 notes

(Double-crested cormorant, photographed by James Tilley)

It’s Saturday! Here’s what’s happening (mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar):

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Two for today:

-If you’re going to/from Terminal 102 on the south end of Harbor Island this morning, you’ll be detoured because of the hoisting of the second West Seattle Bridge work platform.

-If you’re heading north on East Marginal, between the 1st Avenue S. Bridge and downtown, city crews will be working on “vegetation overgrowth” all day between Hudson and Alaska, and that might result in northbound curb-lane closures.

COMMUNITY CLEANUP: 10 am, meet at SW Marginal Place and 17th SW to join this adults-only “grittier” cleanup under the West Seattle Bridge and along the bike path, as previewed here.

VACCINATIONS: All eligible for vaccinations or boosters are welcome to today’s walk-in clinic at the South Park branch of the Seattle Public Library (8604 8th Ave. S.) – here’s the flyer.

FREE WEEKLY WRITERS’ GROUP: New participants welcome. 10:30 am – go here to register and to get the meeting address. More details are in our calendar listing.

WINE TIME: Viscon Cellars‘ (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) tasting room is open 1-6 pm.

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: 3 pm home game for Seattle Lutheran HS vs. Summit Atlas. Fans welcome in SLHS gym (4100 SW Genesee), masks required.

OPEN MIC: Go perform at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 6 pm!

NIGHTTIME LOW-TIDE BEACH WALK: 7 pm-9 pm, visit the beach at Constellation Park (63rd/Beach Drive) so that Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists can show you what’s revealed at low tide (which is out to -2.3 feet shortly after 8:30 pm).

‘MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA’: The new world-premiere play at ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) continues its run at 7:30 tonight. Read more about it here; buy your tickets here.

WEST END GIRLS: The monthly “drag extravaganza” at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), hosted by Cookie Couture, is back for the first time this year, 8 pm. Get your ticket(s) here.

Are we missing anything? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!