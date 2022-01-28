SATURDAY: Cleanup under the bridge

Start your weekend with community work. Saturday morning (January 29th), some of your West Seattle neighbors are leading a cleanup under the West Seattle Bridge and along the bike path. From the announcement:

Saturday from 10 am – Noon; meet at Riverside Memorial Park (a little plaza at the intersection of SW Marginal Pl. and 17th Ave SW). ADULTS ONLY (for safety). This will be the first in a series of grittier-style cleans under the WS Bridge and along the bike path and surrounding areas (adults only.) Our mission will be to create a safer environment for bicyclists and pedestrians who use this area to pass thru on their commutes. Currently garbage, broken glass, and many discarded items make this a hazardous area to travel.

Vests, gloves, buckets and pickup sticks will be provided. More details are in the full announcement here. Organizers welcome any help, even if you can’t spare the full two hours.