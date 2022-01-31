WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: 4 notes

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

VOTER-REGISTRATION DEADLINE: If you want to vote in the February 8th Seattle Public Schools levy election, today’s the deadline for registering online. (You can register up until Election Day in person.)

CITY COUNCIL’S WEEKLY BRIEFING: 2 pm, councilmembers brief each other and the public on what they’re up to and what’s coming up this week. They’ll also get a State Legislature briefing from staffers. Watch live at seattlechannel.org.

TRIVIA X 3: Here are tonight’s three options – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

DOCUMENTARY PREMIERE: Though it’s not set in West Seattle, “Roosevelt High School: Beyond Black and White” has citywide relevance, supporters say in extending an invitation for you to watch the documentary’s premiere online tonight at 7, followed by a panel discussion. Attendance info is in our calendar listing.