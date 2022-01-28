WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Road-rage gunfire; stolen silver Elantra; tribe’s canopy taken

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

ROAD-RAGE GUNFIRE: SPD provided this brief summary tonight of an incident just before 9:30 this morning:

The victim and suspect were driving on the 1st Ave. S. Bridge when a road-rage incident occurred. The suspect followed the victim and drove in front of him. The suspect got out of his vehicle and made threats to kill the victim. The victim drove away, and while driving in the area of W Marginal Way SW/Highland Park Way SW, the suspect shot at the victim. The round struck the victim’s passenger-side door. The suspect fled SB on Highway 509.

As is usual for brief initial summaries, no descriptions were included.

STOLEN CAR: Reported by Carolyn:

Hyundai Elantra Silver 4-Door, License BKG 4627 Stolen yesterday, 1/27/22, from parking garage at Arrowhead Gardens Senior Living Apartments at 9230 2nd Avenue SW (near the Fire department training center off Olson Place SW and Myers Way South). Additional identifying marks: Pink license-plate holder and reddish-brown Arrowhead Gardens parking sticker on rear window. If seen, contact Carolyn – text location of vehicle to 206-965-5051

But first call 911.

TRIBE’S CANOPY TAKEN: Reported tonight by the Duwamish Tribe, via Twitter:

This canopy was stolen during a break in of our storage shed yesterday among other things. pic.twitter.com/bzFqhbSa0P — @duwamish_Tribe (@Duwamish_Tribe) January 29, 2022

The Duwamish Longhouse is at 4705 W. Marginal Way SW. We’re checking with them to seek more information on what happened and what else. was taken.