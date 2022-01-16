WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another catalytic-converter theft

Sent to us via text this weekend:

Just wanted our neighbors and community to know that our 2006 Toyota Highlander’s catalytic converter was stolen some time between last Sunday, Jan. 9th and Friday, Jan. 14th. We don’t use the car much as my son takes the Metro to school and I’m within walking distance to my job. We live within a few blocks of Lafayette Elementary.

Not sure what people can do to deter this from happening to their car. Nonetheless, I thought people might want and need to know to be a bit more aware.