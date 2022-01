10:19 AM: Thanks to everyone who’s emailed – the photo above is from Rose – to report a slide blocking the biking/walking trail that goes from the north end of Delridge Way to the low bridge. This is the same stretch where a tree fell in November. We’re told it’s being reported to SDOT (206-684-ROAD).

10:33 AM: Just got an update from Rose – she and neighbor Geo cleared a small opening on the west side of the trail so riders/walkers can get through.