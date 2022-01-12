TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Wednesday watch, with another pothole alert

6:27 AM Good morning!

WEATHER

Even warmer today, according to the forecast – which predicts rain and a high in the mid-to-upper 50s.

HIGHLAND PARK WAY

No update so we’re assuming it’s still one lane each way between Holden and West Marginal, following Tuesday’s slide. Here are the relevant cameras:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

West Seattle and Vashon Water Taxi routes are on their regular schedules.

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of trip cancellations.

Ferries: WSF continues a two-boat schedule on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

659th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

South Park Bridge:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed can tell you; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are also tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

POTHOLE ALERT

We featured a few on Monday and Tuesday. For today, another report, from Ellie;

Coming along East Marginal Way toward the bridge … there are some wicked potholes. I was in the center lane and around Lucile (maybe a little further North) saw the car ahead swerve and then saw potholes but I had cars either side of me so kept on course. That resulted in two flat tires – I made it to the Jack in the Box parking lot which seemed the safest place to go and over the next hour when waiting for a tow truck saw at least four other cars (all sedans) come in with flat tires. Wish that I had swerved too but it was thick traffic and didn’t feel safe to do so. Wanted to pass along in case it’s helpful for other commuters!

Here’s how to report potholes.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.