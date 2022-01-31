TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday morning watch

6:02 AM Good morning!

WEATHER

Today’s forecast is cloudy and breezy, potentially showery, with a high in the 40s.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro is on the regular weekday schedule. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of trip cancellations.

West Seattle and Vashon Water Taxi routes are on regular schedules.

Ferries: WSF continues a two-boat schedule on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

678th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras are still in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed can tell you; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are also tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.