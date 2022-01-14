Remembering William D. Ward, 1926-2022

Family and friends are remembering William (Bill) Ward, and sharing this remembrance with the community:

William D. Ward, age 95, a longtime resident of West Seattle, died peacefully on January 4 in Chehalis, where he resided for the last year and a half.

Bill grew up in Oakland, California and graduated from the University of Santa Clara with a degree in Civil Engineering. In 1952 he met and married Jeanne (Venen) Ward, his loving wife of 52 years. They moved to West Seattle and he joined a small engineering firm (at that time 13 employees) which became Skilling Ward Rogers Barkshire in 1987.

During Bill’s 40-year career, the firm grew into one of the largest structural engineering companies in the country, responsible for many prominent buildings on the Seattle skyline as well as engineering some of the country’s most notable structures, including the original World Trade Center in New York. After his retirement, Bill was a structural engineering consultant for The Catholic Archdiocese of Seattle.

One of his most enjoyable pastimes was fishing, both close to home on Puget Sound and on annual trips north with son Jim, a tradition which lasted almost 50 years. Still fishing at the age of 85, he caught his biggest fish ever, a 54-pound king salmon, in the Queen Charlotte Islands.

He loved road trips, including favorites such as Las Vegas and the surrounding national parks. And of course, he always loved ice cream!

Bill and his family were active members of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. He is predeceased by his wife Jeanne, and survived by his son Jim (wife Patty) Ward of Chehalis, and daughter Terri Titcomb of Blue Hill, Maine, along with their families, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.