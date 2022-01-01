West Seattle, Washington

01 Saturday

31℉

READER REPORTS: Early-morning trouble on the roads, roadside

January 1, 2022 12:57 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

Thanks for the updates from the early-morning hours:

That photo is from Kathleen, who says the midsize Seattle Fire callout at 16th/Cambridge just after 5 am was for an RV fire. No medic unit dispatched, which indicates no major injuries, but we are checking with SFD.

From Ann:

3 cars were involved in an accident on the 3000 block of SW Andover last night / early morning 4 AM -ish. The black Kia crashed through a residential fence.

Same Kia is completely blocking the sidewalk. SPD said tow trucks won’t / can’t come until conditions are better so sidewalk is completely blocked for now.

Another great grea example of why steep streets get closed under icy conditions and why it’s a good idea to heed the signs.

No SFD dispatch with this one, which indicates no injuries reported.

Share This

No Replies to "READER REPORTS: Early-morning trouble on the roads, roadside"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.