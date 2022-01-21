Memorial planned February 5th for Kenneth McKim, 1947-2021

Family and friends will gather February 5th to remember Kenneth McKim, and are sharing this remembrance with his community:

Kenneth Davis McKim

August 19, 1947 ~ November 30, 2021

Ken was born on August 19,1947, and grew up in Springfield, Ohio, the only child of Albert and Dorothy McKim.

Ken passed away on November 30, 2021 in Seattle. He was surrounded by a large extended family, and enjoyed spending time with his many cousins. He attended Springfield North High School and was involved in wrestling, pole vault, and also enjoyed dramatic arts, including high-school musicals. He met Vicky Kaiser, who would become his high-school sweetheart and love of his life for more than 50 years. They got married on December 14, 1968 in Springfield and lived in Columbus, Ohio.

Ken attended The Ohio State University and completed his degree in veterinary medicine in 1971. After graduation, he and Vicky moved to Seattle and raised a family, with the births of daughter Jennifer and son Jeremy. Many years later in 1981, Ken’s parents moved to Seattle and enjoyed being close to family and making a home in West Seattle. He attended Hope Lutheran Church and enjoyed participating in the life of the church. including men’s ministry, mission trips to Mexico, and many other activities. His faith in Jesus was paramount in his life, directing his principles and was the foundation of his strength, especially during his extended battle with cancer.

Ken began his veterinary career in West Seattle at Lien Animal Clinic, until opening his own practice and purchasing a hospital in 1977. His career and practice would span over 41 years at Greentree Animal Hospital and he was a beloved and devoted veterinarian in the West Seattle community.

He was active in his community through membership in the West Seattle Rotary Club for more than 40 years, and was a Major Donor and recipient of several Paul Harris Fellows, as well as joining the Rotary Buccaneers and serving in numerous leadership capacities, including club President. For several years, he coached pole vault at Seattle Lutheran High School and enjoyed watching the success of athletes and track teams.

Ken enjoyed many outdoor activities including camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing, and was a long-time member of the West Seattle Sportsmen’s Club and the National Rifle Association. He had many hobbies and was a collector of antiques and tools, and enjoyed traveling to events as a member of the Pacific Northwest Tool Collectors.

Ken and Vicky dreamed of retirement at their property in Cle Elum, Washington, and Ken carried that dream forward by building a log home, and enjoying the company of many of his Cle Elum neighbors and friends. Ken was blessed to have dear and supportive friends who ministered to him, notably in these last several years when he required additional cancer treatment and care. We are especially grateful to everyone at Hope Lutheran Church, his extended community in West Seattle and Cle Elum, and fellow veterinary colleagues who have loved and supported him.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy (1999) and Albert (2000) McKim, and his wife Vicky (2013). Ken is survived by his daughter Jennifer (Glenn) and their three sons: Owen, Ian, and Seth; son Jeremy (Sydel) and their daughter Bailey and sons Hunter and Sam; his sisters-in-law Becky (Denny), Connie, and Mindy (Bruce), along with many beloved cousins, nephews, and nieces.

A memorial service will be held on February 5, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in West Seattle. The memorial will also be livestreamed at vimeo.com/668056677 and available from the church web site: hopeseattle.org/onlineworship.

If you would like to make a memorial gift in Ken’s honor, donations can be given in his name to his cherished causes: the Hope Lutheran Men’s Ministry Fund, Animal Husbandry at Hill Country Youth Ranch, or to the Rotary Foundation.

Please share memories, condolences & photos with Ken’s family at emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Kenneth-McKim * Arrangements entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services of West Seattle