From the ‘in case you wondered too’ file: New policy/code for some SFD responses

(WSB file photo, SFD battalion-chief vehicle)

If you watch the Seattle Fire Department‘s real-time 911 log – which logs the addresses and call classifications for all SFD responses – you might have noticed a new call designation on Sunday’s log: A few medical calls were designated BC Medic Response or BC Aid Response. We noticed it and also received a few inquiries – one of the calls was on Alki Avenue – so we asked SFD about it today. Spokesperson Kristin Tinsley says BC is short for “battalion chief” (regional supervisor) and this is indeed a new type of code: “With this policy change, a battalion chief is now added to most responses where the patient is experiencing a mental-health crisis, to help our firefighters with decision-making for an appropriate treatment plan.”