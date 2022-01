9:50 PM: Big SFD callout to the 4730 California SW apartments in The Junction. They’re reporting “light smoke in the hallway” on the third floor. They’re downsizing the response – calling it a small kitchen fire.

(Added: Reader photo, texted)

10:01 PM: The incident log shows five units still on scene, a third of the number originally dispatched, so you’ll want to avoid that block of California (between Alaska and Edmunds) for a while. No report of injuries (we’ll verify that with SFD).