BIZNOTE: Why West Seattle’s Taco Time closed early and might have to do that again

From health to hiring, various challenges have kept some businesses from being able to stay open all their regular days/hours lately. That even goes for chains. Last night we got a couple questions about why West Seattle’s Taco Time was closed much earlier than usual. So today we asked parent company Taco Time NW, whose spokesperson Gretchen Weidemann replied: “Unfortunately, our manager in charge yesterday evening cut themselves and required medical attention. We could not quickly find a replacement, so we chose to close for evening so they could be taken care of. They are doing much better today! We may be closing earlier than usual tonight and Sunday night, but should be back to our regular hours starting on Monday. We appreciate everyone’s patience!”